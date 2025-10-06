Southern Rail: Signalling system fault between Hastings and Bexhill leads to disruption

A signalling system fault between Hastings and Bexhill has lead to disruption to routes in East Sussex.

Southern Rail reported at 7.22am that a fault with the signalling system between Bexhill and Hastings meant that some lines are disrupted.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail stated that disruption is expected until 9.30am.

The spokesperson added: "Due to Network Rail Engineers fixing this issue, services are not able to run between Bexhill and Hastings until further notice.

“You will need to use an alternative route if you are travelling between these stations.

“We are working on providing alternative transport to help you reach your destination.

"Services that run from Brighton to Ore will now only run from Brighton to Bexhill.

“Services that run from London Victoria to Ore will only run from London Victoria to Bexhill.

“Services that run between Eastbourne to Ashford are currently being cancelled.

“We would now advise you to allow at least 60 minutes to complete your journey.”