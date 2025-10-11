Southern Rail: Signalling system fault causes delays across Sussex

A signalling fault between Gatwick Airport and Haywards Heath has caused delays to rail travel across Sussex.

Southern Rail reported at 12.28pm on Saturday, October 11, that the fault meant that southbound lines from these stations would be disrupted.

The rail company confirmed that works to investigate and repair the issue with the affected part of the signalling system would be taking place and and trains are likely to continue being affected by these delays until approximately 6pm.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “A fault with the signalling system between Gatwick Airport and Haywards Heath means that some southbound lines are disrupted.

"Services running through these stations may be delayed by up to ten minutes.

“Delays of around five to ten minutes are expected in the Three Bridges area, affecting southbound trains towards Haywards Heath, Brighton, Lewes and Hove.

“You can travel using your normal route this afternoon, but please allow some extra time for your journey.”