Southern Rail ‘strongly advise’ Sussex residents not to travel tomorrow

The rail company released a statement on social media telling people trains will be disrupted tomorrow (Monday, February 20) due to weather.
The statement said, “Do not travel on Southern services on Monday February 21. “Very strong winds are expected to affect our services south of London. “A 50mph speed restriction will be in place on all trains running on the Southern region until 4pm.
“We’re expecting heavy delays and cancellations to our services, so we strongly advise you not to travel. “No replacement transport will be available.”
