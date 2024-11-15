Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Engineering work is taking place at London Victoria this weekend – closing all lines.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Rail has advised passengers that no services will run to or from the major London railway station on Saturday (November 16) and Sunday (November 17).

“No Gatwick Express or Southern services will run to / from London Victoria,” a spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Replacement buses will run between East Croydon and Clapham Junction, calling at West Croydon, Selhurst, Thornton Heath, Norbury, Streatham Common, Balham and Wandsworth Common.

Engineering work is taking place at London Victoria this weekend – closing all lines. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

“If you were planning to travel with Gatwick Express, you should use other Southern / Thameslink trains between Gatwick Airport and London Bridge.”

Southern said trains to / from Ore / Eastbourne / Brighton / Portsmouth Harbour / Littlehampton / East Grinstead will be diverted to run to / from London Bridge instead of to / from London Victoria.

These trains will run to an ‘amended timetable’, with ‘extended journey times’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern added: “Trains to / from Horsham / Dorking will be amended to run to / from London Bridge, and will run non-stop between Mitcham Eastfields and London Bridge.

“Trains between Sutton and Streatham Hill via West Croydon, and also between Selhurst and Epsom Downs via West Croydon will run to an amended timetable.

“Trains between Caterham / Tattenham Corner and London Bridge via Tulse Hill will also run to an amended timetable.

“Trains between London Bridge and London Victoria via Crystal Palace will not run.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Surrey, no direct trains will run between Reigate and London, Southern said. The company added: “Trains will run between Reigate and Redhill, change at Redhill for alternative connections to / from London.

“No trains will call at stations between East Croydon and London Bridge via Sydenham. You can use your ticket with London Underground between London Bridge and Canada Water, and on London Overground between Canada Water and Crystal Palace / West Croydon via New Cross Gate / Sydenham.

“No trains will run between Clapham Junction and Watford Junction. Your ticket will be accepted on Southern replacement buses between East Croydon and Clapham Junction, London Underground between Clapham Junction / Victoria and Euston, and London Northwestern Railway services between London Euston and Watford Junction.”

On Saturday, trains to / from Uckfield will run between Oxted and Uckfield only, Southern said. Trains between Beckenham Junction and London Bridge will not run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern Rail said everyone should ‘check before you travel’, adding: “For helpful advice if you need to travel on a rail replacement service, including accessibility information, please use our travel information pages.

“You can find the location of your replacement bus by checking station signs or by searching for your station on our station information pages.

“Please be advised that replacement vehicles may be busier than usual, and you should allow extra time for your journey.”