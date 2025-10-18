Southern Rail: Sussex train delays explained amid 'safety inspection'

Trains have been subject to delays due to a 'safety inspection' in West Sussex.

Southern Rail reported the incident at 1.25pm on Saturday (October 18).

"Due to a safety inspection of the track between Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines,” a social media notice read.

"Please allow an extra 15 minutes to travel, and check station screens and planners for the latest information for your train.”

A safety inspection of the track was carried out between Haywards Heath (pictured) and Burgess Hill. Photo: Google Street View

All lines between Three Bridges and Brighton were then reported as blocked.

Train services running to and from these stations were cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

Southern services between London Victoria and Littlehampton were diverted between Three Bridges and Littlehampton via Horsham.

Southern services between London Victoria and Eastbourne/Ore were also disrupted.

People on-board a train which came to a stand ‘for some time’ outside of a station, were asked to ‘please remain on the train and await further updates’ from staff.

At 2.20pm, all lines had reopened and services were now moving. Trains were still subject to delays and alterations until 4pm.

If you were delayed by 15 minutes or more, you will be entitled to compensation. To make a claim, visit: www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation