Southern Rail: Sussex trains cancelled due to 'stuck' level crossing barriers

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 15:05 BST
Trains in part of Sussex are being cancelled due to a fault at level crossing barriers.

A barrier at a level crossing between Ford and Barnham is ‘stuck in the up position’, causing all lines to be blocked, Southern Rail said.

As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed or diverted.

Trains are currently unable to run west between Ford, Barham and Bognor Regis. This has caused services from Southampton to Brighton to be severely delayed or cancelled.

Train stock image. Photo: NW

Disruption is expected until 4.30pm.

"There is a fault with the level crossing barriers at Ford and they are stuck in the up position.

“Trains are unable to pass through this station and services along our west coast will be disrupted

“We've recently been told about this. Your journey is likely to be severely disrupted.

“It's likely that you may need to use another route, and we'll let you know more details shortly.”

The rail service added that it’s working with other public transport companies to provide alternative methods of travel.

