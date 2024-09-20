Southern Rail: Swan on the railway causes major delays to rail travel in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A swan on the railway has caused major delays and disruption to rail travel in Sussex this evening (September 20).

When the incident took place earlier today, trains between Chichester and Havant were cancelled while emergency services rushed to the scene and made safe the area.

However, the swan on the line near Chichester has caused further delays to rail travel.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “A swan is currently on the railway between Chichester and Barnham.

“Trains are currently being held outside the area at this time.

“We are working to safely move the swan away from the railway.

"We don't have an exact estimate for the delays, but please leave at least 30 minutes of extra time for your journey.

"Late-running trains may be revised. This means they may not stop at all of the usual stations, or they may terminate part of the way along their usual routes.

“As a result, you may need to change trains to get to your destination.”

In an update at 5.22pm Southern Rail reported that the swan had been removed from the track but delays would continue.

Southern Rail, on a post on X formerly known as Twitter read: “The swan is now safely away from the railway and trains can now run again through the area.

“Some services have been delayed by up to 45 minutes running through the area.”

The Southern Rail Spokesperson added that tickets would be accepted on different routes this evening.

The spokesperson added: “To help you with your journey, your Southern ticket will now be accepted at no extra cost on:

“Stagecoach buses on the following routes:

“500 between Littlehampton, Barnham and Chichester.

“700 between Brighton, Worthing, Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Chichester and Portsmouth.

“South Western Railway services between:

“Portsmouth and Southampton.

“Portsmouth, Havant and London Waterloo.

“GWR services between Portsmouth and Southampton.”