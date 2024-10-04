Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trains were unable to call at a key railway station in East Sussex for several hours last night (Thursday, October 3).

Southern Rail reported at 7.50pm that, ‘due to issues with station lighting’, services could not call at at St Leonards Warrior Square.

"If you require travel/from this station you will need to use an alternative route,” a social media notice read.

"St Leonards Warrior Square won't have an alternative public transport option however, we'll do our best to provide alternative road transport, but there may be a long wait.

Southern Rail reported at 7.50pm that, ‘due to issues with station lighting’, services could not call at at St Leonards Warrior Square. Photo: Google Street View

“Please speak to station staff, or you can use the green emergency button on the station help point instead.”

In an update shortly before 9pm, Southern said services were still unable to call at the station due to the lighting issue.

As of 10pm, rail replacement buses were in effect between Ore/Hastings and Eastbourne – due to planned engineering works. Buses stopped additionally at St Leonards Warrior Square.

At 11.15pm, Southern Rail reported: “Disruption caused by a problem with the station lighting at St Leonards Warrior Square has now ended.

“Buses replace trains until end of service tonight so please check journey planners for bus times.

“If you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be eligible for delay repay. You can make a claim here: https://delayrepay.southernrailway.com.”