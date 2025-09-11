Southern Rail: Train fault between Eastbourne and Hastings blocks line

A fault on a train between Eastbourne and Hastings has blocked the line, Southern Rail have confirmed.

The rail company reported at 3.19pm on Thursday, September 11, that due to the fault that the line towards Hastings was blocked and trains running between these stations may be delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until 5pm, a Southern Rail spokesperson added.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Services are currently unable to run from Eastbourne towards Hastings, Ore and Ashford International.

“No trains are able to leave Eastbourne, in the eastbound direction.

“As a result we have had to alter services to minimise disruption and maximise the number of trains running where possible.

“If you travel now then you'll need to use an alternative route to complete your journey. Journeys will take at least 20-30 minutes longer than usual as a result, so please allow plenty of extra time.

“Tickets will be accepted for no extra cost on alternatives routes for no extra cost on the following Stagecoach bus routes:

“511, 511a & 511b between Ham Street and Ashford International.

“101, 100 between Hastings and Rye

“99 between Eastbourne and Hastings, including most major stations

“The following rail alternatives:

“Southeastern services between Hastings, Tonbridge and London Bridge, and also between Ashford International and London (excluding high-speed services)

“Southern services between Tonbridge and Redhill, and also between Gatwick Airport, Redhill and London.

“Thameslink services between Gatwick Airport, Redhill and London.

"Until the train is moved, we’ll try to reroute other services where possible, working with Network Rail to keep disruption to a minimum.”