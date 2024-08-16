Southern Rail: Train line now clear after tree falls onto track, but some services have '30 minute delays'

Train stock image

This morning (Friday, August 16), a tree had been reported on the tracks at Lewes station blocking all lines.

At around 5 am, Southern Rail had provided an update to a tree on the Lewes line, saying: “Services towards Brighton are now able to run as normal whilst the line from Brighton towards Lewes remains blocked until the tree has been removed. Some services will be delayed and response teams are on site working to remove the tree from the tracks.”

Just before 6 am, Southern Rail updated commuters with positive news. In a post on X, they wrote: “All lines have reopened and services can now run through the area as normal. Some of our services have been affected by delays of up to 30 minutes. Using an alternative route will extend your journey further unless you are making short local journeys using local ticket acceptance.”

Updates to follow