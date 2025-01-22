Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Train lines have been blocked this evening (Wednesday, January 22) after a vehicle collided with a bridge in Sussex.

Southern Rail has reported that at approximately 5.11pm a vehicle collided with a bridge between Horsham and Arundel.

The train company added that all lines are blocked following the incident.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Southern Rail posted: “We've been told that a road vehicle has struck a railway bridge in this area.

"This means that trains have been stopped on all lines over the bridge, so your train won't be able to travel on this route at the moment. Network Rail will be sending engineers as quickly as possible to check the bridge for any damage, and if it's safe to do so, the route will be reopened.

"If you see a vehicle hitting a bridge, or you think a bridge has been damaged, please report it using the phone number on the identification plate fixed to the bridge. If no plate is provided, please report it to the police by calling 999.

“In the meantime, services running through this area may be cancelled or amended.”

A spokesperson for Southern Rail then confirmed that rail replacement buses would be in place for people passing through that route.

The spokesperson added: “We have requested rail replacement buses, and will provide further updates once this is confirmed.

“If your train is delayed between stations, please remain where you are and listen to announcements, or speak to station staff for further information. We'll get you moving as soon as possible, and our teams are doing everything they can to help you continue your journey.”