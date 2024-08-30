Southern Rail: Train lines blocked in East Sussex after points failure

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 30th Aug 2024, 12:35 BST
Trains lines in East Sussex have been blocked this afternoon (August 30) following a points failure.

Southern Rail reported at 12pm that a points failure between Polegate and Lewes has caused the lines to be blocked.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “A points failure between Polegate and Lewes means all lines are blocked. As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. This is expected until 2pm.

This is affecting Southern services on the following routes:

Trains lines in East Sussex have been blocked this afternoon (August 30) following a points failure.

“Ore to Brighton

Eastbourne to Brighton

“Ore to London Victoria via Eastbourne

“Some trains are being held at stations. Other trains may terminate part of the way through their journeys, and there will also be some cancellations at short notice.

“We don't have an exact estimate for any delays at the moment. When trains are able to move, we may be able to provide this information more easily.

“Some stations in this area are served by alternative public transport routes.”

