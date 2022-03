Southern Rail tweeted that trains can now run to and from Eastbourne at a reduced speed, but that a number of trains have been delayed by this incident.

Southern Rail has advised to plan extra time for your journey and has said rail replacement buses have not yet been confirmed.

Trains affected by burst water main