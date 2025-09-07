All trains are at a stand in part of West Sussex this afternoon (Sunday, September 7)

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes following a trespass incident at West Worthing, resulting in all lines being closed, according to Southern Rail.

Trains running between Worthing and Littlehampton/Havant may be delayed by up to 15 minutes, Southern Rail said. Delays are currently expected until 2.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “Trains are currently at a stand until further notice.

West Worthing railway station. Photo: Google Street View

“At present, it is advised that you wait for the line to reopen, however we are unable to provide an estimate for this yet.

“If you do travel now then your journey will take longer than usual and you'll likely need to use an alternative route.

"If your train is delayed between stations, please stay on board and listen for updates. You can also ask staff if you need more information. Southern know where you are and are working to get you moving as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For your safety, please don’t leave the train unless instructed. Other trains may still be running, and the tracks can be very dangerous. If the area has an electric third rail, it stays live even during delays and looks just like the other rails.”

Southern said emergency services and Network Rail are currently on-site to remove the person.

The spokesperson added: “Trespassing on the railway is extremely dangerous. Trains run at all times, often without warning, and many areas have high-voltage third rails, steep drops, and other hazards.

“It is also illegal, with serious penalties for obstructing the railway.”

More on this as we have it.