Trains were at a standstill this morning (Monday, January 27) after a passenger was taken ill on a train.

The line between Eastbourne from Hastings was blocked due to the incident, causing delays of ‘up to 20 minutes’ for nearby rail users.

Those already on board an unmoving train were told not to attempt to exit it, with Southern Rail warning commuters of the dangers of trespassing on the railway.

A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “If you are currently on a train that is not at a station and not moving, do not attempt to exit the train.

“We are aware of your location and working hard to get you back on the move as soon as possible.

“Trespassing on the railway is illegal, and highly dangerous.”

The incident began just before 9am and was resolved at 9.30am, though some disruption could remain.

“Trains are back on the move in this area and the line towards Eastbourne is no longer blocked,” a spokesperson for Southern Rail said.

“You will no longer need to use an alternative route but please continue to allow 30 minutes extra to travel whilst we work to get trains back on time.

“Some late running trains may terminate early or be cancelled at some stops and you may need to use more then usual trains to travel.”

One X user gave a ‘big well done’ to the onboard supervisor on the train where the passenger was taken ill.

User @MotorsportJacob said: “A big well done to the OBS onboard the train at Hastings where the passenger was taken ill.

"He made sure everyone was kept informed while making sure said passenger had their dignity in their moment of need.”