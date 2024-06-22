Southern Rail: Trains cancelled and delayed after tree falls on railway line in East Sussex
A tree blocking the railway between Crowborough and Uckfield means all lines are blocked, according to Southern Rail.
This means several services are unable to run and could be delayed or revised.
Delays could reach up to half an hour, Southern said.
Disruption is currently expected until epm.
A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “There has been a report of a tree on the railway, and this is now causing some disruption to services.
"Your train may be held on approach to the area, or it may need to be terminated before it gets to this part of the network.
"We're very sorry for the delay to your journey.
“Network Rail staff will be attending to remove the obstruction as quickly as they can. Unfortunately, it's not possible to try to run trains past this. We're closely monitoring progress updates.”
More on this as we have it.
