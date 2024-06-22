Train stock image. Photo: National World

Trains have been cancelled and delayed in East Sussex this afternoon (Saturday, June 22) after a tree fell on the railway line.

A tree blocking the railway between Crowborough and Uckfield means all lines are blocked, according to Southern Rail.

This means several services are unable to run and could be delayed or revised.

Delays could reach up to half an hour, Southern said.

Disruption is currently expected until epm.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “There has been a report of a tree on the railway, and this is now causing some disruption to services.

"Your train may be held on approach to the area, or it may need to be terminated before it gets to this part of the network.

"We're very sorry for the delay to your journey.

“Network Rail staff will be attending to remove the obstruction as quickly as they can. Unfortunately, it's not possible to try to run trains past this. We're closely monitoring progress updates.”