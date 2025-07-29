Trains are delayed in part of East Sussex this morning (Tuesday, July 29) following a points failure.

A points failure affected some routes between Eastbourne and Ashford International earlier this morning.

Lines have now reopened, but trains running between these stations may be delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised while services recover, according to Southern Rail.

The following services have been cancelled:

Hastings Railway Station. Photo: Google Street View

The 7.48am Eastbourne to Ashford International service

The 9.24am Ashford International to Eastbourne service

Disruption is expected until 8.30am, according to Southern Rail.

A spokesperson for the rail service said: “Trains can now run between Hastings and Ashford once again.

“Southern are working to return to a scheduled timetable, but please continue to check journey planners and station information boards before you travel.

"Your journey may still take up to 20 minutes longer than usual, and some trains may be cancelled or run to a revised calling pattern.

“Replacement buses will be running between Hastings and Ashford International to cover cancellations.

“Please check journey planners for the scheduled times when these buses will run.”