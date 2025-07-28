Trains in West Sussex are delayed due to a power supply issue this morning (Monday, July 28), according to Southern Rail.

The rail service said trains that run through Chichester Railway Station are being disrupted.

Some services may be diverted to run to and from Bognor Regis instead.

Disruption is currently expected until 9am.

A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “There's an issue with the power supply in the Chichester area, due to which trains cannot be moved from the sidings to begin running their scheduled service.

"We're working with Network Rail and electricity suppliers to fix it as soon as possible.

“Changes are expected. If you're on a delayed train, please listen for updates from the crew or reach out to us on social media for support

“Please check journey planners and station information boards before you travel, and allow extra time to reach your destination.”

More on this as we have it.