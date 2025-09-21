Southern Rail: Trains delayed on route through Sussex due to animals on the railway
Southern Rail reported at 9.33am that animals on the railway at Shoreham-by-Sea meant that the line was disrupted and as a result, trains in both directions between Worthing and Hove may be delayed by up to five minutes.
Delays are expected to continue until 10.30am, a Southern Rail spokesperson added.
A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “There has been a report of animals on the railway, and this is now causing some disruption to services.
"Your train may be held on approach to the area, or it may need to be terminated before it gets to this part of the network. We're very sorry for the delay to your journey.
“Network Rail staff will be attending to remove the animal as quickly as they can. We're closely monitoring progress updates.
"You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.”