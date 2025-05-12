Southern Rail: Trains disrupted in Sussex following points failure

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 12th May 2025, 15:46 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 15:49 BST
Trains are unable to run to and from Eastbourne this afternoonplaceholder image
Trains are unable to run to and from Eastbourne this afternoon
Trains are unable to run to and from Eastbourne this afternoon (Monday, May 12).

Southern Rail said trains to and from Eastbourne could be cancelled following a points failure.

A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “A points failure is affecting some routes through [Eastbourne].

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Points are moveable sections of track that guide trains onto different routes at junctions. If they develop a fault due to obstructions, electronic failures or other issues, trains cannot safely pass.

Network Rail is sending teams to investigate. To work safely, they may need to stop trains, which could delay services.

"Once on-site, they'll diagnose the fault and look for a quick fix. Some repairs may take longer if replacement parts or expert advice are needed.”

Commuters have been urged to ‘check before you travel’.

"You may need to take a different train than planned, or change trains en route,” the Southern Rail spokesperson added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.”

Disruption is expected until 4.30pm.

Related topics:TrainsSouthern RailSussexNetwork RailDisruption
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice