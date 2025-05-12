Southern Rail: Trains disrupted in Sussex following points failure
Southern Rail said trains to and from Eastbourne could be cancelled following a points failure.
A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “A points failure is affecting some routes through [Eastbourne].
“Points are moveable sections of track that guide trains onto different routes at junctions. If they develop a fault due to obstructions, electronic failures or other issues, trains cannot safely pass.
“Network Rail is sending teams to investigate. To work safely, they may need to stop trains, which could delay services.
"Once on-site, they'll diagnose the fault and look for a quick fix. Some repairs may take longer if replacement parts or expert advice are needed.”
Commuters have been urged to ‘check before you travel’.
"You may need to take a different train than planned, or change trains en route,” the Southern Rail spokesperson added.
"You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.”
Disruption is expected until 4.30pm.