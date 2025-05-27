Southern Rail: Trains face delays between Worthing and Brighton amid safety inspection
A safety inspection of the track between Worthing and Brighton meant trains had to run at reduced speed on all lines earlier this evening.
The safety inspection came following reports of ‘a tree overhanging the railway in the Southwick area’.
A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “Trains through the area will run at reduced speeds as a precaution until Network Rail staff can attend and investigate further.
“You can continue to travel using your normal route, but it may take up to 15 minutes longer than usual to reach your destination.
“Please check journey planners and station information boards before you travel, and allow extra time to reach your destination.”
