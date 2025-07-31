A speed restriction is causing delays to rail services in West Sussex this morning (Thursday, July 31).

An issue with a defective track, reported in the Ockley, Surrey, area, means that the line towards Dorking is blocked.

As a result, trains running through Horsham, towards London, may be cancelled, delayed or revised, Southern Rail has said.

The rail service said trains in the opposite direction are still running, but are also subject to delays or disruption.

A Southern Rail spokesperson said: "Network Rail's engineers are attending as quickly as possible to carry out a detailed inspection.

“Response staff will check the location which has been specified and find out whether the track is still supported correctly, whether the rails themselves are in the usual condition, and if there are any problems with the fixings and metalwork which attach the rails to the sleepers.

“Until this is done, trains have been stopped from running in the affected direction. This is a necessary safety precaution.”

Disruption is currently expected to last until 8.30am.

Southern Rail said you can use your ticket at no extra cost on the following services:

Alternative Southern or Thameslink services on any reasonable route, including between Horsham and Gatwick Airport;

Great Western Railway services between Gatwick Airport / Redhill and Dorking Deepdene, which is within walking distance of Dorking and connections between Horsham and London Victoria.

Rail replacement buses have been requested to run between Horsham and Dorking, but have not yet been confirmed.

To check your journey, visit: https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/journey-planner/.