Southern Rail: Trains in East Sussex delayed due to 'signalling fault'
An earlier fault with the signalling system in Hastings is causing residual delays, according to Southern Rail.
The issue has been fixed, but trains running to and from Hastings could still be delayed by up to 30 minutes, the rail service said.
The following routes have been impacted in both directions:
- Ashford International to Eastbourne
- Ore / Hastings to Brighton (via Eastbourne)
- Ore to London Victoria (via Eastbourne)
A Southern Rail spokesperson said: "Network Rail have now fixed a points failure at a junction between Hastings and Bexhill.
“However, this has caused some delays of up to 20-30 minutes to Southern services which were in the area at the time.
"There may be some service changes due to this issue. This is because of the need to reduce congestion and get trains and crews back in the right places.
“Some services may not stop at all the usual stations, or they may not complete their full journeys.
“We still recommend you use your normal route, because other public transport services aren't likely to be a quicker option at the moment. However, please check your train before you go to the station, and leave some extra time if it is affected.”
Disruption is currently expected to last until 10am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.