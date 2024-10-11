Southern Rail: Trains in Sussex facing delays and cancellations following London Victoria incident; Gatwick Express services suspended
Gatwick Express trains have also been cancelled today.
Disruption is set to last for the rest of the day, Southern said.
It said: “A points failure at London Victoria means that Gatwick Express services that run between Brighton and London Victoria will be suspended.
“Southern services that run to and from London Victoria may be subject to amendments, meaning they may terminate and restart at a different station to normal, or will be diverted to and from London Bridge instead
“Journeys may take an extra 15 minutes longer than usual, so please allow some extra time and check before you travel.
“You'll need to use an alternative service to complete your journey today. Tickets will be accepted for no extra cost on the following: Southern services between Brighton, Hove, Haywards Heath, Gatwick Airport and London Victoria, Thameslink services between Brighton, Gatwick Airport and London Bridge / London Blackfriars / Farringdon / London St Pancras International and London Underground between London Terminals.”
