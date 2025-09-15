Trains running in part of West Sussex may be delayed this evening (Monday, September 15) due to animals on the railway.

Southern Rail said trains running between Horsham and Arundel may be delayed by up to 50 minutes or revised.

Disruption is currently expected until 7pm.

Other services across Sussex are also experiencing disruption due to damage caused by high winds, and Southern Rail said alternative routes are ‘extremely limited’.

Arundel Railway Station. Photo: Google Maps

A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “At present, you are advised to wait for the line to reopen. This is expect this to be by around 6pm.

“If your train is delayed between stations, please stay on board and listen for updates. You can also ask staff if you need more information. Southern know where you are and are working to get you moving as soon as possible.

“For your safety, please don’t leave the train unless instructed. Other trains may still be running, and the tracks can be very dangerous.

"If the area has an electric third rail, it stays live even during delays and looks just like the other rails.”