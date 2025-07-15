A signalling problem is causing disruption to rail travel in West Sussex this morning (Tuesday, July 15).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Rail said a signalling problem is causing disruption to trains travelling through Ford Railway Station.

Most of the delays are reportedly affecting trains from Barnham towards Horsham and London Victoria, but there will be congestion on some other routes in the area too, according to Southern Rail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the rail service said: “A signalling problem that needs to be investigated at Ford is causing disruption to journeys through this station.

Ford Railway Station. Photo: Google Street View

"Trains running through this station may be delayed by up to 25 minutes or revised.”

Disruption is currently expected until 9am, according to Southern.

“If your train is delayed between stations, please stay on board and listen for updates,” the spokesperson added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Southern know where you are and are working to get you moving as soon as possible.

"For your safety, please don’t leave the train unless instructed. Other trains may still be running, and the tracks can be very dangerous. If the area has an electric third rail, it stays live even during delays and looks just like the other rails.”

More on this as we have it.