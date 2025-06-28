Trains are unable to run in some parts of Sussex this afternoon (Saturday, June 28) due to a fire next to the railway track.

At 4.05pm, Southern Rail said ‘no trains’ can run between Hove and Worthing ‘until further notice’.

It comes following a fire next to the railway track in Hove.

A Southern Rail spokesperson said: "We've had a report of the fire brigade dealing with an incident near the railway. To allow this to be done safely, trains have been stopped in the area.

Hove Railway Station. Photo: Google Street View

“This can be necessary if the incident is too close to the track to allow services to pass, or if the fire brigade needs access to the site via the track.”

Southern Rail said commuters will ‘need to use an alternative route’ to reach their destinations. Journeys are expected to take ‘up to 20 minutes longer than usual.

Disruption is expected to last until 7pm.

“We'd like to thank you for your patience, and we're sorry for the disruption to your journey,” the Southern Rail spokesperson added.

More on this as we have it.