Southern Rail: Trespass incident causes rail delays in Sussex

Published 12th Dec 2024, 17:18 BST
Train delays have been reported in rush-hour in Sussex due to a trespass incident.

Southern Rail reported at 4.55pm that, ‘due to trespassers on the track at Brighton, trains ‘may be delayed to and from this location’.

"Trains are currently are unable to arrive or depart Brighton Station and will be at a stand at stations nearby,” a social media notice read.

"If you are onboard, please stay where you are and listen to onboard announcements.

Southern Rail reported at 4.55pm that, ‘due to trespassers on the track at Brighton, trains ‘may be delayed to and from this location’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Services may be delayed by up to 30 minutes.”

Passengers are advised to ‘check your journey before travelling’.

You can use your ticket at no extra cost on the following routes: Stagecoach 700 route; Brighton and Hove buses via any reasonable route between Brighton, Lewes, Shoreham-by-sea and Metrobus routes 270, 271, 272, 273.

