Southern Rail: Trespass incident causes severe delays

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025, 17:52 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 18:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A trespass incident has caused severe delays to rail travel across Sussex this evening (Thursday, February 27).

Southern Rail reported at 5.40pm that the incident was reported between Redhill and Gatwick.

However, the operator confirmed that the incident had take place between Redhill and Tonbridge in an update at 6pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Southern Rail posted: “A trespass incident has been reported between Redhill and Tonbridge.

A trespass incident near Gatwick Airport has caused severe delays to rail travel this evening (Thursday, February 27).A trespass incident near Gatwick Airport has caused severe delays to rail travel this evening (Thursday, February 27).
A trespass incident near Gatwick Airport has caused severe delays to rail travel this evening (Thursday, February 27).

Train services running through these stations may be delayed

"As soon as trespassing is known about, the speed of trains in the area is reduced, as it's not safe to run services at their usual speeds when someone is on the track

“Sometimes, we need to stop trains entirely

Emergency services and Network Rail responders will be attending to make sure the person is removed.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an update at 6.30pm Southern Rail reported that the disruption following the incident had ended.

The spokesperson, on X, added: “Disruption caused by trespassers on the railway earlier today between Redhill and Tonbridge has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem.”

Related topics:SussexSouthern RailTrain servicesEmergency servicesNetwork Rail

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice