Southern Rail: Trespass incident causes severe delays

A trespass incident has caused severe delays to rail travel across Sussex this evening (Thursday, February 27).

Southern Rail reported at 5.40pm that the incident was reported between Redhill and Gatwick.

However, the operator confirmed that the incident had take place between Redhill and Tonbridge in an update at 6pm.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Southern Rail posted: “A trespass incident has been reported between Redhill and Tonbridge.

“Train services running through these stations may be delayed

"As soon as trespassing is known about, the speed of trains in the area is reduced, as it's not safe to run services at their usual speeds when someone is on the track

“Sometimes, we need to stop trains entirely

“Emergency services and Network Rail responders will be attending to make sure the person is removed.”

In an update at 6.30pm Southern Rail reported that the disruption following the incident had ended.

The spokesperson, on X, added: “Disruption caused by trespassers on the railway earlier today between Redhill and Tonbridge has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem.”