Trains came to a stand in the Chichester area, due to a trespass incident.

Southern Rail advised people via social media, at 11.20pm on Monday (August 4), that trains were subject to late-night delays.

"Due to a trespasser in the Chichester area, all lines are currently blocked,” a post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

"You may need to use an alternative route to complete your journey and allow extra time to arrive at your destination.

“If your train has come to a stand in between stations, please remain on board and do not attempt to leave the train unless directed to by a member of staff. We know where you are and we are working to get you on the move again shortly.”

Trains were delayed by at least 15 minutes, with passengers encouraged to ‘please allow extra time to complete your journey’.

The trespasser was ‘moved to a safe area’, away from the track, allowing the lines be reopened for services to run.

An update at 11.45pm read: “All lines have been reopened and we are working on recovering the scheduled service.

“Some trains may not stop at some advertised stations, so please ensure you check your journey before you travel.”

Disruption continued until 12.30am, when the incident was resolved.

If you were delayed by 15 minutes or more, you will be entitled to compensation. To make a claim, visit: https://www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation