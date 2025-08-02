Southern Rail: Trespassers blamed for East Sussex train delays

Trespassers have been blamed for train delays in East Sussex.

Southern Rail reported at 9.20pm on Friday (August 1) there were trespassers on the railway between Lewes and Polegate.

“The power to the track has been cut and no trains will move in this area until further notice,” a social media notice read.

Ticket acceptance was in place and people were able to travel at no extra cost on certain Stagecoach and Brighton & Hove bus routes.

Southern Rail reported at 9.20pm on Friday (August 1) there were trespassers on the railway between Lewes station (pictured) and Polegate. Photo: Google Street View

An update at 10.10pm read: The lines through this area have re-opened and trains are able to resume running again, however they will do so at reduced speeds.

“Trains in this area are running with delays of up to 60 minutes. You can still use your ticket on the alternative services listed above to help you complete your journey tonight.”

At 1.20am, Southern Rail reported that disruption ‘due to a trespass incident’ had come to an end.

If you were delayed by 15 minutes or more, you can claim compensation at www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation