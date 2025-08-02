Southern Rail: Trespassers blamed for East Sussex train delays
Southern Rail reported at 9.20pm on Friday (August 1) there were trespassers on the railway between Lewes and Polegate.
“The power to the track has been cut and no trains will move in this area until further notice,” a social media notice read.
Ticket acceptance was in place and people were able to travel at no extra cost on certain Stagecoach and Brighton & Hove bus routes.
An update at 10.10pm read: The lines through this area have re-opened and trains are able to resume running again, however they will do so at reduced speeds.
“Trains in this area are running with delays of up to 60 minutes. You can still use your ticket on the alternative services listed above to help you complete your journey tonight.”
At 1.20am, Southern Rail reported that disruption ‘due to a trespass incident’ had come to an end.
If you were delayed by 15 minutes or more, you can claim compensation at www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.