Trespassers have been blamed for train delays in West Sussex.

Southern Rail reported at 4.50pm on Thursday (May 8) that the company has been ‘made aware of trespassers on the railway’ in the Barnham area.

The train company said at 5.45pm that the emergency services were ‘now on scene working to get everyone into a position of safety’.

“All lines through this station are blocked and trains are being delayed,” the initial social media notice read.

"If you are currently on a train that is not at a station and not moving, do NOT attempt to exit the train.

“We are aware of your location and working hard to get you back on the move as soon as possible.

“Trespassing on the railway is illegal, and highly dangerous.”

Journey times have been extended by up to an hour, with trains were able to leave Barnham.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail added: “Trains have been altered to minimise disruption.

"Trains which usually run between Barnham and Bognor Regis, have been suspended and will not run until further notice.

“Trains which usually run between Brighton and Chichester will run between Brighton and Bognor Regis ONLY.

"Trains which usually run between Brighton and Portsmouth and Southsea will run between Brighton and Bognor Regis only.

"Trains from London Victoria to Portsmouth Harbour/Bognor Regis will NOT detach at Horsham and will run between Victoria and Bognor Regis only.

“Trains which usually run between Brighton and Southampton Central will run only between Southampton and Chichester.

“Other services from London Victoria to Littlehampton (via Hove) and peak trains between Brighton and West Worthing – will continue to run as normal.

"If you are travelling between Havant/Portsmouth and London, you can now use your ticket to travel on South Western Railway between these areas.”

Passengers were advised to ‘please allow additional time to complete your journey’.

An update at 6.20pm read: “Power to the track has been restored and all lines are open

“All trains will soon be back to running their normal routes however delays will remain whilst we work to get trains back on time.

“Some services may terminate or restart early and we advise you to continue to leave plenty additional time (30 minutes extra) to complete your journey through Barnham.”

The ‘majority of trains’ leaving Barnham ‘remain delayed for now’. You should listen out for station announcements and check journey planners for more information.

The latest update at 7pm read: “A reminder that all lines are open through Barnham and we are working hard on getting as many trains as possible back on the move.

“Please continue to allow additional time (30mins) to complete your journey through Barnham and be aware you may still need to use an alternative route.

“All ticket acceptance remains in place.”

Until the incident is resolved, tickets are being accepted on some Stagecoach bus routes. Find out more at https://x.com/SouthernRailUK/status/1920529296302469355