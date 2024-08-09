Southern Rail: Trespassers forced line to be closed in Sussex; level crossing barrier fault fixed
Southern Rail reported at 10pm on Thursday (August 8) that all lines were ‘currently closed’ due to ‘trespassers on the line between Hove and Worthing’.
"Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed,” a social media post read.
"Disruption expected until the end of the day.”
Trains were running back to normal by 11pm. Southern added: “Services are no longer affected by this problem.”
However, at 7am on Friday, the train company reported a new incident.
A spokesperson said: “There is a fault with the barriers at a level crossing between Chichester and Barnham.
“All lines remain open, however, trains in this area will need to go slower then usual.”
Disruption caused by this incident had ended by 9am, with ‘no further trains are being affected’.
Southern added: “Remember, if you are delayed by 15mins or more, you may be entitled to delay repay.” Click here for more information and to check your eligibility.
