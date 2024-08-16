Southern Rail: Unusual cause for rail delays in Eastbourne affecting people attempting to get home from Airbourne international airshow
Southern Rail reported shortly after 5pm that staff had been ‘made aware of animals on the railway’ at East Croydon – impacting trains via Eastbourne.
A Southern spokesperson said this incident has been affecting trains that run on the routes below:
– Littlehampton/Eastbourne/Ore/Portsmouth/Bognor Regis to London Victoria;
– East Croydon to Uckfield/Watford Junction;
– London Bridge to East Grinstead
Trains were being cautioned through meaning they were ‘running slower then usual’.
At 5.15pm, Southern reported that all lines had re-opened and ‘all animals are clear of the track’, adding: “Trains can now run through this area unaffected.
"Trains will still pick up delays of around 15 minutes whilst we work to clear the congestion this incident has caused so please allow extra time to travel.”
At 6pm, it had been confirmed all animals are ‘in a safe position away from this area’.
Southern said disruption caused by this incident ‘has now ended’, with no ‘further trains are being affected by this incident’.
People also experienced delays at Eastbourne railway station on Thursday evening – on day one of Airbourne.
Southern Rail reported at 7.10pm that there was a fault on a train at Hampden Park.
"At present, the line towards Brighton/Hastings, is blocked from Eastbourne,” the social media notice at 7.10pm read.
In an update at 7.20pm, Southern added: “The faulty train has now moved and all lines are open.
“Trains that run on the route from Eastbourne to London Victoria/Brighton can run once more.
“Delays may still affect trains whilst we work on getting trains and their crews back on time in this area.”
The Eastbourne international airshow, 30th anniversary event, began on Thursday – and continues until Sunday (August 18).
A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Trains to/from Eastbourne are expected to be busy & there'll be a queueing system at the station to allow everyone to get home safely.”
