Southern Rail urge commuters to check journeys before travelling: multiple delays and blocked lines

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 13th May 2024, 08:13 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 08:20 BST
Southern Rail announced that there has been multiple delays this morning.
Southern Rail have announced that that there has been some issues with some trains going up to London this morning (Monday, May 13).

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “There's a fault with the signalling system between East Croydon and London Bridge. Trains are having to run at a reduced speed between these stations.

"Services that run between East Croydon and London Bridge will be delayed, and may be diverted via an alternative route. All lines towards London Bridge via Norwood Junction are blocked.

“Southern services may be delayed, or will terminate and restart at a different station to normal, for instance East Croydon. Please check your journey before you travel this morning. We'd advise allowing some extra time, and you may need to use an alternative route.”

