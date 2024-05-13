Southern Rail announced that there has been multiple delays this morning.

Southern Rail have announced that that there has been some issues with some trains going up to London this morning (Monday, May 13).

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “There's a fault with the signalling system between East Croydon and London Bridge. Trains are having to run at a reduced speed between these stations.

"Services that run between East Croydon and London Bridge will be delayed, and may be diverted via an alternative route. All lines towards London Bridge via Norwood Junction are blocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...