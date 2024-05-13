Southern Rail urge commuters to check journeys before travelling: multiple delays and blocked lines
A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “There's a fault with the signalling system between East Croydon and London Bridge. Trains are having to run at a reduced speed between these stations.
"Services that run between East Croydon and London Bridge will be delayed, and may be diverted via an alternative route. All lines towards London Bridge via Norwood Junction are blocked.
“Southern services may be delayed, or will terminate and restart at a different station to normal, for instance East Croydon. Please check your journey before you travel this morning. We'd advise allowing some extra time, and you may need to use an alternative route.”
