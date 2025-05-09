Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gatwick Express services remain suspended 'until further notice' after a points failure between Clapham Junction and London Victoria.

The railway incident, reported on Friday morning (May 9), has been severely disrupting train services to and from London Victoria.

The latest update from National Rail reads: “A very limited service is running to and from London Victoria.

“The signalling issue in this area has been fixed, but due to the delays and disruption it caused including crew being out of place, the following advice still applies for now while staff gradually get services back up and running.

People have been told to avoid travelling by train to or from London Victoria 'until further notice'. Photo: Sussex World

“Your journey is likely to take at least 45 minutes longer than usual, and you may need to use a combination of alternative trains and operators to reach your destination if you're travelling between London Victoria, East Croydon and Sutton (London).

“It will be quicker for you to use London Bridge as an alternative for the time being, using any Southern or Thameslink service. Carefully check station information screens prior to boarding as changes are being made at short notice.”

Network Rail investigated a ‘fault with a set of points’ in the Battersea Park area.

All lines have reopened but, as services recovers, trains to and from London Victoria may still be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

‘Major disruption’ is expected until 3pm, National Rail reported.

Some services were suspended earlier, and ‘while staff are starting to bring trains back’, it will ‘take some time for everything to return to normal’.

London Victoria to Eastbourne services, London Victoria to Dorking services and London Victoria to London Bridge shuttles are all being re-instated.

The following services were, and in some cases, may continue running to an amended schedule, and will not operate to or from London Victoria where necessary:

– London Victoria to Ore services will run between East Croydon and Ore only;

– London Victoria to Littlehampton services will run between East Croydon and Littlehampton only;

– London Victoria to Bognor Regis/ Portsmouth services will be reduced to 1 hourly, and run as far as Clapham Junction only;

– London Victoria to Epsom Downs services will run between Clapham Junction and Epsom Downs only;

– London Victoria to West Croydon services will run between Balham and West Croydon only;

– London Victoria to Horsham services will be reduced to 1 hourly, and run between Epsom and Horsham only;

– London Victoria to East Grinstead services will run between Clapham Junction and East Grinstead only

National Rail added: “Some trains may run through, so it's important you check before you travel.”

Your ticket can be used at no additional cost with the following operators:

– Thameslink between between Brighton, Sutton (London), London Bridge and Blackfriars;

– London buses between Sutton, Croydon and London Victoria;

– London Trams between East Croydon and Mitcham Junction;

– London Underground across central London;

– Southeastern between Beckenham Junction and London Victoria;

– South Western Railway between Epsom, Wimbledon and London Waterloo.

National Rail added: “You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.”