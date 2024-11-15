Southern Rail: West Sussex train delays due to level crossing fault
Southern Rail reported at 7.20am that delays of ‘around five to ten minutes are possible’ between Chichester and Havant – ‘affecting trains travelling in both directions’ this morning (Friday, November 15).
A social media post read: “This is due to a fault with barriers at a level crossing between Chichester and Havant.
“You can travel using your normal route this morning, but please allow some extra time for your journey.”
Southern reported that, ‘although there's a fault’, trains can still run ‘but it will take longer to get to your destination’.
The X (formerly Twitter) notice added: “Trains will need to stop on the approach to the crossing, and drivers will then get verbal instructions to continue. They will travel at slower speeds so that they can see anything which may be obstructing them
“We're working closely with Network Rail to ensure the barriers are fixed and trains can return to their normal speeds as soon as possible.”
