A key railway route in West Sussex was blocked for around two hours this morning (Thursday, November 21).

Southern Rail reported at 8.40am that – ‘due to a safety inspection of the track’ between Horsham and Barnham – the line towards Barnham and Bognor Regis was blocked.

“Trains are currently unable to run from Horsham towards Barnham/ Bognor Regis,” a social media post read.

“London Victoria to Bognor Regis services will divert after Three Bridges and will run via Hove.

"London Victoria to Portsmouth Harbour services will also divert via Hove and may terminate early at Havant (this will be on a train by train basis so please check journey planners for the latest updates).”

The following stations had no train service towards Barnham and Bognor Regis: Horsham; Christ's Hospital; Billingshurst; Pulborough; Amberley and Arundel.

Trains were still able to run as booked in the direction towards London Victoria.

Southern Rail added: “We would recommend leaving at least an extra 45-60 minutes to complete your journey this morning, as this will involve you using an alternative route.

“If you are travelling from one of stations which has a reduced service and require services to Barnham and Bognor Regis, please travel on a London bound service to Three Bridges, where you can then change for alternative Southern services that are being diverted via Hove.

“If you're currently on a train from London and require one of the stations that has a reduced service, trains are running and being diverted after Three Bridges via Hove. You will need to change at Barnham for a London bound train which will call at the above stations.”

Tickets were being accepted on alternative train routes and bus services.

At 10am, Southern Rail said Network Rail response teams were on site and ‘conducting further inspections’.

Passengers were advised to ‘continue to leave extra time’ to complete their journeys.

The line between Horsham and Barnham / Bognor Regis has reopened by 10.45am.

Southern Rail reported: “It will take some time for us to restore services to their booked timetables, so please do check carefully before boarding a service.

“Please continue to leave at least an extra 30 minutes to complete your journey this morning.”

Disruption continued until around 12.40pm.

The latest update read: “Disruption being caused by a safety inspection of the track between Horsham and Barnham has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem.

“If you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, please claim delay repay.”