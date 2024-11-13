Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trespass incident forced railway lines to be blocked – affecting trains in West Sussex.

Southern Rail reported at 8.20pm on Tuesday (November 12) that ‘due to a trespasser’ between Havant and Chichester, ‘all lines are currently blocked’.

"Services between these stations will be subject to delays, alterations and possible cancellations,” a social media post read.

"If you're travelling you will need to allow extra time to complete your journey this evening.”

At 8.30pm, Southern Rail said power to the railway line had been switched off, adding: “We're working closely with emergency services and Network Rail to gather further information.”

At this stage, it was estimated that services would be delayed by ‘at least ten minutes’.

A spokesperson added: “If your train is delayed between stations, please remain where you are and listen to announcements, or speak to staff for further information.

“We're aware of your location, and our teams will be doing everything they can to help you continue your journey.

"Due to the area in which this trespass incident is taking place, alternative journey options are limited.

“If you're at a station waiting for a train, your best option will be to wait for lines to reopen.

“This may have a knock on impact to other services along the coast, so you can use our live map to check for delays.”

At 8.50pm, it was reported that power had been restored and all lines had reopened following this trespass incident.

“As we work to recover the service timetable, services may be subject to short notice alterations and possible cancellations,” Southern Rail warned.

"Please remember to check your journey if you are travelling and allow extra time.”

Disruption came to an end by 10.20pm, with services ‘no longer affected by this problem’.

If your journey was delayed by 15 minutes or more, you can claim delay repay using the link here.