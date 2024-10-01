Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fault with level crossing barriers is causing delays to trains in West Sussex this morning (Tuesday, October 1).

Delays, alterations and cancellations are currently in effect for Southern Rail services between Horsham and Three Bridges due to the fault.

The issue means trains are having to run at a reduced speed, according to the rail service.

A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “We advise allowing an extra 10 minutes to complete your journey (you may also need to change trains en-route to your destination).”

The 6.35am service from London Victoria to Bognor Regis has been delayed for 25 minutes, according to Southern Rail’s live map. Another London Victoria service, scheduled to leave at 7.55am, is delayed for an unspecified period of time.

The 7.55am service to Peterborough has been cancelled.

Disruption is currently expected to last until 8.30am, according to Southern Rail.

The spokesperson added: “We have been advised of a problem with the barriers at a level crossing near Faygate. This will cause delays to your journey in this area.

“Although there's a fault, we can still run your train, but it will take longer to get to your destination.

“Trains will need to stop on the approach to the crossing, and drivers will then get verbal instructions to continue. They will travel at slower speeds so that they can see anything which may be obstructing them.

“Network Rail are working to ensure the barriers are fixed and trains can return to their normal speeds as soon as possible.”