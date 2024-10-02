Southern Rail: Widespread disruption reported across Sussex - This is why
Southern Rail reported shortly after 10.30am today (Wednesday, October 2) that there had been a points failure at Brighton.
"This is preventing trains from going in or out of Brighton to/from London,” a social media notice read.
"If you are on a train that has stopped outside of a station, please remain on board and listen/look for on board announcements.
“We know where you are and we are working on getting you back on the move soon.”
Southern said this incident ‘may add some minor delays’ to services between Littlehampton and London Victoria via Hove.
At 11.30am, the train company reported that ‘west and east coast way routes’ are ‘now being affected by this fault’.
A spokesperson added: “Some services are delayed or cancelled between Brighton and Lewes/Eastbourne and Hove/Worthing.
"Your ticket will be accepted on these alternative services: Brighton & Hove buses; between Brighton and Shoreham-by-Sea and between Brighton and Lewes and Eastbourne.”
Updates to follow.
