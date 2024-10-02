Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Widespread disruption has been reported to trains across Sussex.

Southern Rail reported shortly after 10.30am today (Wednesday, October 2) that there had been a points failure at Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is preventing trains from going in or out of Brighton to/from London,” a social media notice read.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you are on a train that has stopped outside of a station, please remain on board and listen/look for on board announcements.

Southern Rail reported shortly after 10.30am that there had been a points failure at Brighton. Photo: Sussex World

“We know where you are and we are working on getting you back on the move soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern said this incident ‘may add some minor delays’ to services between Littlehampton and London Victoria via Hove.

At 11.30am, the train company reported that ‘west and east coast way routes’ are ‘now being affected by this fault’.

A spokesperson added: “Some services are delayed or cancelled between Brighton and Lewes/Eastbourne and Hove/Worthing.

"Your ticket will be accepted on these alternative services: Brighton & Hove buses; between Brighton and Shoreham-by-Sea and between Brighton and Lewes and Eastbourne.”

Updates to follow.