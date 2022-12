Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express are running their normal timetable this (Monday, December 19) morning.

Heavy rain overnight was not as significant as forecast by the Met Office, allowing 40mph speed restrictions to be removed. The revised service did not have to be imposed.

Customers are, however, asked to check live information on the train firm's websites due to possible short notice changes caused by the weather.

A tree blocking the line between Three Bridges and Crawley has been removed but delays through this part of the network are likely to continue until 9am.