Southern train services in West Sussex disrupted due to incident; 'all lines blocked'
Some services have been altered as a result, Southern said.
Disruption is expected until later this evening, it added.
A Southern spokesperson said: “A safety inspection of the track between Horsham and Billingshurst means that all lines are blocked. Trains running between these stations may be delayed by up to 25 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 5.30pm.”
The company has also put out a notification on X (formerly Twitter).
Its tweet said: “Some services have been altered. Services towards Horsham will terminate and restart at Billingshurst. Trains are currently unable to call at Christ's Hospital.”
We will have more as we get it.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.