Southern water 'investigating' if A27 near Chichester road closure flooding their 'fault'
Today (Thursday, March 7), an A27 carriageway is still closed. The A27 Eastbound between the Portfield and Tangmere roundabout has been closed due to flooding. The weather conditions have altered the driving conditions of the road.
Southern Water has released the following statement. It reads: “
We’re working closely with West Sussex County Council, National Highways and the Environment Agency following flooding on the A27 at Tangmere. We understand the considerable impact that this is having in the local area which is why it’s important there’s a multi-agency response to this.
“We are investigating whether the issues are caused by a blockage in our network and we have a team jetting sewers and tankers in the area to relieve pressure on the network.
We will provide further updates about this incident and we urge drivers to plan journeys carefully.”