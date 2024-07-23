Southwick crash: A259 partially blocked after collision involving car and van
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A road in Southwick is partially blocked this evening (Tuesday, July 23), following a collision.
AA Traffic News at ]www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, a car and a van involved on A259 Brighton Road Eastbound before Kingston Lane.”
The incident was first reported at about 2.15pm but the AA Traffic News live map is still showing slow moving traffic around the Shoreham area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.