A lane is still reported as closed at the Southwick Tunnel this morning (Monday, February 17).

Sussex Traffic Watch on X said at 6.30am that the lane was still reported as being closed westbound.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “One lane closed and delays expected due to technical problems on A27 Southwick Tunnel Westbound between A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off) and A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off).”

A message at one.network said it is closed for tunnel maintenance.