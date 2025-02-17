Southwick Tunnel: delays expected as lane still reported as closed on A27
A lane is still reported as closed at the Southwick Tunnel this morning (Monday, February 17).
Sussex Traffic Watch on X said at 6.30am that the lane was still reported as being closed westbound.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “One lane closed and delays expected due to technical problems on A27 Southwick Tunnel Westbound between A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off) and A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off).”
A message at one.network said it is closed for tunnel maintenance.
