The Southwick Tunnel is open again this morning (Monday, March 17) following reports of a crash.

National Highways: South-East said at 9.14pm on Sunday, March 16: “The A27 westbound Southwick Tunnel is closed due to a collision.”

They said at 9.22pm that the collision involved three vehicles ‘resulting in infrastructure damage’.

But at 10pm they confirmed: “The A27 westbound between the A293 and A270 Southwick Tunnel has reopened following an earlier collision. Delays clearing well in the area. Have a safe journey.”