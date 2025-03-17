Southwick Tunnel open again following collision ‘involving three vehicles’

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 17th Mar 2025, 07:17 BST
The Southwick Tunnel is open again this morning (Monday, March 17) following reports of a crash.

National Highways: South-East said at 9.14pm on Sunday, March 16: “The A27 westbound Southwick Tunnel is closed due to a collision.”

They said at 9.22pm that the collision involved three vehicles ‘resulting in infrastructure damage’.

But at 10pm they confirmed: “The A27 westbound between the A293 and A270 Southwick Tunnel has reopened following an earlier collision. Delays clearing well in the area. Have a safe journey.”

