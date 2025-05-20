Speed limit to be lowered in South Downs village; road closure details
East Sussex Highways said it is working in partnership with Wealden District Council and Alfriston Parish Council to lower speed limits in Alfriston and change the waiting restrictions on C39 High Street.
It comes following a public consultation held during August and September 2024.
The works will take place from Monday, June 2 to until Saturday, June 14, and includes: updating road signage, refreshing road markings, lowering the speed limit and adding buff coloured high-friction surfacing (HFS) to raise awareness of the change in environment.
According to East Sussex Highways, the changes include:
- Village-wide 20mph speed limit including new gateway signs;
- 30mph buffer limits on the north and southbound approaches;
- Adjustment of the 40mph speed limit extent to the south of the village;
- No waiting at any time (double yellow lines) outside the Star Public House on the High Street to improve traffic flow.
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “For safety, North Street, Waterloo Square, High Street, and Whiteway will be closed while works are in progress.
"These closures will occur between 8pm and 6am to minimise disruption, with any noisy works being completed before 11pm.
“A diversion route will be in place via the A27, A26, and A259, and vice versa. Access within the village will be maintained for residents – should you require access please approach the closure point. There will be no access for through traffic.”
The Highways department said the existing 30mph signs will be changed to 20mph signs in the following locations:
Deans Road, Kings Ride, Sloe Lane, Smugglers Close, Star Lane, The Broadway, Weavers Lane, North Road, The Furlongs and West Street.
Work on roads near Alfriston School, will be restricted to outside of school drop off and pick up times, East Sussex Highways added.