The speed limit is set to be lowered in an East Sussex village.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Sussex Highways said it is working in partnership with Wealden District Council and Alfriston Parish Council to lower speed limits in Alfriston and change the waiting restrictions on C39 High Street.

It comes following a public consultation held during August and September 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works will take place from Monday, June 2 to until Saturday, June 14, and includes: updating road signage, refreshing road markings, lowering the speed limit and adding buff coloured high-friction surfacing (HFS) to raise awareness of the change in environment.

High Street in Alfriston. Photo: Google Street View

According to East Sussex Highways, the changes include:

Village-wide 20mph speed limit including new gateway signs;

30mph buffer limits on the north and southbound approaches;

Adjustment of the 40mph speed limit extent to the south of the village;

No waiting at any time (double yellow lines) outside the Star Public House on the High Street to improve traffic flow.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “For safety, North Street, Waterloo Square, High Street, and Whiteway will be closed while works are in progress.

"These closures will occur between 8pm and 6am to minimise disruption, with any noisy works being completed before 11pm.

“A diversion route will be in place via the A27, A26, and A259, and vice versa. Access within the village will be maintained for residents – should you require access please approach the closure point. There will be no access for through traffic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Highways department said the existing 30mph signs will be changed to 20mph signs in the following locations:

Deans Road, Kings Ride, Sloe Lane, Smugglers Close, Star Lane, The Broadway, Weavers Lane, North Road, The Furlongs and West Street.

Work on roads near Alfriston School, will be restricted to outside of school drop off and pick up times, East Sussex Highways added.