Speed limits for new Lyminster Bypass revealed as consultation begins

Consultation has begun on speed limit proposals for the new Lyminster Bypass, which opened to drivers in May.

West Sussex County Council has put forward plans that include varied speed limits across the full stretch of the new A284, with 50mph, 40mph and 30mph restrictions affecting specific stretches.

The Traffic Regulation Order consultation for Littlehampton and Lyminster & Crossbush on the A284 and Lyminster Road runs from June 26 to July 17.

The proposals include a 50mph speed limit on the A284 from 30m north of its junction with Santa Monica Way, northwards to 90m north of its junction with B2284 Lyminster Road.

There would then be a 40mph speed limit on the A284 from 90m north of its junction with B2284 Lyminster Road, northwards to its junction with the A27.

The order also introduces a 30mph speed limit on B2284 Lyminster Road from its junction with the A284, southwards to 165m north of its junction with Old Mead Road and prohibits driving on a short section of Lyminster Road that was bypassed when the new Lyminster bypass opened.

Full details of the proposals can be viewed on the Traffic Regulation Order page of the West Sussex County Council website, quoting ARN8008MM. People can also telephone the West Sussex County Council contact centre on 01243 642105 to receive the documents by post.

Any comments or objections about the proposal must be received before July 17, either via the response form on the website, by email to [email protected] or in writing to TRO Team, West Sussex County Council, The Grange, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1RH.

The new road, designated the A284, bypasses the village of Lyminster. The bypassed section of Lyminster Road is re-designated as the B2284.

The county council said: "The proposed order enacts speed limits needed to accommodate the new road layout safely. The existing 40mph speed limit on the northern section of Lyminster Road is being retained from the A27, southwards to the point the new section of road begins, with a 50mph speed limit then applying on the new carriageway southwards to the roundabout at its junction with Santa Monica Way.

"The newly bypassed section of Lyminster Road (B2284) will have a 30mph speed limit throughout its entire length.

"A new junction is being constructed to provide access between the current Lyminster Road (B2284) and the new A284. This re-aligns the route of Lyminster Road but a short section of the original carriageway is being retained to provide access to adjacent land.

"The order prohibits driving on this short section of road with an exemption permitting its use only for access. The new order is therefore proposed to avoid danger to persons or other traffic using the affected lengths of road."