Speed restriction over defective track leads to railway delays in Surrey and Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A speed restriction over defective track in Earlswood, Surrey, has led to railway delays in both Surrey and Sussex, according to Southern Railway.

Services that run on the route from Littlehampton/Eastbourne/Bognor Regis/Portsmouth to London Victoria are facing delays of 10 minutes, according to a Southern Railway spokesperson.

Customers will not need to find an alternative route, but have been advised to leave additional time if they are travelling to London tonight (August 22).