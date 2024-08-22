Speed restriction over defective track leads to railway delays in Surrey and Sussex
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A speed restriction over defective track in Earlswood, Surrey, has led to railway delays in both Surrey and Sussex, according to Southern Railway.
Services that run on the route from Littlehampton/Eastbourne/Bognor Regis/Portsmouth to London Victoria are facing delays of 10 minutes, according to a Southern Railway spokesperson.
Customers will not need to find an alternative route, but have been advised to leave additional time if they are travelling to London tonight (August 22).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.